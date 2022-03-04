Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport

118,500 KM

Details Description Features

$14,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$14,900

+ taxes & licensing

Mat's Auto Sales

519-745-5273

Contact Seller
2014 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport

2014 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport

Premium 2WD SPORT

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport

Premium 2WD SPORT

Location

Mat's Auto Sales

413 Albert St., Waterloo, ON N2L 3V2

519-745-5273

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$14,900

+ taxes & licensing

118,500KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8476692
  • VIN: 5XYZU3LB3EG133511

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 118,500 KM

Vehicle Description

Certification INCLUDED in the price! Price is only plus HST& Licensing fees! NO HIDDEN FEES!!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Warranty Available
CD Player
Bluetooth
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Mat's Auto Sales

2014 Hyundai Santa F...
 118,400 KM
$16,500 + tax & lic
2019 Toyota Highland...
 68,200 KM
$46,900 + tax & lic
2014 Kia Rondo LX
 183,500 KM
SOLD + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Mat's Auto Sales

Mat's Auto Sales

Mat's Auto Sales

413 Albert St., Waterloo, ON N2L 3V2

Call Dealer

519-745-XXXX

(click to show)

519-745-5273

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory