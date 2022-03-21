$17,900+ tax & licensing
$17,900
+ taxes & licensing
2014 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport
FWD 4dr 2.4L Premium
Location
413 Albert St., Waterloo, ON N2L 3V2
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
82,100KM
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 8674091
- VIN: 5XYZU3LB4EG230071
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 82,100 KM
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Warranty Available
CD Player
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
413 Albert St., Waterloo, ON N2L 3V2