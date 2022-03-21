Menu
2014 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport

82,100 KM

Details Features

$16,900

+ tax & licensing
Mat's Auto Sales

519-745-5273

FWD 4dr 2.4L Premium

Location

413 Albert St., Waterloo, ON N2L 3V2

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

82,100KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 8822378
  • VIN: 5XYZU3LB4EG230071

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 82,100 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
CD Player
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

