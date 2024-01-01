Menu
<p>2014 Hyundai Sonata SE 2.4L</p><p>Safety Certified</p><p>No Accidents </p><p>Carfax Is Available:</p><p>https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=k9vNDfLgCyo+2UQaWnM+mXO0ztHvs0C3</p>

2014 Hyundai Sonata

162,000 KM

$8,990

+ tax & licensing
Location

Armo Auto Sales

66 Schaefer St, Waterloo, ON N2L 4C5

519-589-4734

  1. 1722265829
  2. 1722265831
Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
162,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5NPEC4ACXEH882835

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 162,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Rearview Camera

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

DVD / Entertainment
CD Player
Bluetooth

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

