2014 Hyundai Sonata

97,970 KM

Details

+ tax & licensing
Canada Cars

519-885-2500

4dr Sdn 2.4L Auto GLS

Location

Canada Cars

81 Bridgeport Rd., Waterloo, ON N2J 2K3

519-885-2500

97,970KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 7328444
  VIN: 5NPEB4AC4EH936150

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 97,970 KM

Vehicle Description

2014 Hyundai Sonata comes with heated seats, sunroof, air conditioning, Bluetooth, CD player, USB port, power seats and windows, and much more!

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Sunroof / Moonroof
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Alloy Wheels
BACKUP CAMERA
Automatic
FWD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Canada Cars

Canada Cars

81 Bridgeport Rd., Waterloo, ON N2J 2K3

