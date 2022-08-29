$11,995+ tax & licensing
2014 Hyundai Sonata
GLS
Location
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 9020008
- VIN: 5NPEB4AC5EH860423
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 173,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Dial A Tire Ontario
89 Bridgeport Road East
Waterloo, Ontario N2J 2K2
519-578-8473(TIRE)
www.dialatire.ca
2014 Hyundai Sonata GLS
173,000km
ONLY $11,995 plus HST and licensing!
CERTIFIED!
SUNROOF/ALLOYS/NEW TIRES!
*THIS IS BEING SOLD BY DEALER*
FINANCING AVAILABLE OAC!
VEHICLE OPTIONS:
Power steering
Power Windows
New tires
Alloys
Sunroof
Bluetooth
Power locks
Tilt wheel
Air Conditioning
CD player
Airbag: driver
Key less entry
Airbag: passenger
Vehicle Features
