2014 Infiniti Q50

190,000 KM

$16,995

+ tax & licensing
$16,995

+ taxes & licensing

Carimex

1-888-741-7487

2014 Infiniti Q50

2014 Infiniti Q50

Sport *** SALE Pending ***

2014 Infiniti Q50

Sport *** SALE Pending ***

Location

Carimex

170 Weber Street South, Waterloo, ON N2J 2B2

1-888-741-7487

$16,995

+ taxes & licensing

190,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9778390
  • Stock #: 2303072
  • VIN: JN1BV7AR2EM700525

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 2303072
  • Mileage 190,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Great Condition, Accident Free Infiniti Q50 Sport AWD! Equipped with Blind Spot Detection, Around View Camera, BOSE Premium Sound, Leather, Sunroof, Heated Seats, Nissan IntelliShield ( Adaptive Cruise Control, Front Collision Warning, Lane Departure, Backup Collision Intervention) Dual Climate Control, Adaptive Front Lighting with Autolevel, High Beam Assist Headlights, LED Headlights, Premium Tripple Spoked 19" Alloys.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

AWD
7 Speed Automatic

Carimex

Carimex

170 Weber Street South, Waterloo, ON N2J 2B2

