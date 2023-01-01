2014 Infiniti Q50

$16,995 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 9 0 , 0 0 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 9778390

9778390 Stock #: 2303072

2303072 VIN: JN1BV7AR2EM700525

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Black

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 2303072

Mileage 190,000 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Mechanical Power Steering Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Additional Features AWD 7 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.