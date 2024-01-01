Menu
Account
Sign In
Great Condition,Accident Free Infiniti QX50 AWD Journey with Service History! Equipped with Leather, Sunroof, Navigation, BOSE Premium Sound, 360 Camera, Back up Camera, Front and Rear Parking Sensors, Heated Seats, Power Seats, Memory Seats, Bluetooth, Cruise Control, Smart Key with Push Button Start, Dual Climate Control, Power Group, Alloys, Fog Lights, HID Lights

2014 Infiniti QX50

137,000 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2014 Infiniti QX50

Journey AWD | NAVI | BOSE | 360 Camera | Heated Seats

Watch This Vehicle
12012007

2014 Infiniti QX50

Journey AWD | NAVI | BOSE | 360 Camera | Heated Seats

Location

Carimex

170 Weber Street South, Waterloo, ON N2J 2B2

1-888-741-7487

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
137,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JN1BJ0HR6EM190575

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Stock # 2412562
  • Mileage 137,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Great Condition,Accident Free Infiniti QX50 AWD Journey with Service History! Equipped with Leather, Sunroof, Navigation, BOSE Premium Sound, 360 Camera, Back up Camera, Front and Rear Parking Sensors, Heated Seats, Power Seats, Memory Seats, Bluetooth, Cruise Control, Smart Key with Push Button Start, Dual Climate Control, Power Group, Alloys, Fog Lights, HID Lights

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Sunroof

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Parking Distance Sensors
Stability Control

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Locks
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Seating

Heated Seats
Memory Seats

Convenience

Remote Starter
Telescopic Steering
Remote Entry

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth

Additional Features

Premium Audio
AWD
Reverse Park Assist
7 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Carimex

Used 2016 Mazda MAZDA3 GS Backup Camera | Heated Seats | Bluetooth for sale in Waterloo, ON
2016 Mazda MAZDA3 GS Backup Camera | Heated Seats | Bluetooth 102,000 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2016 Subaru Impreza 2.0i Touring Package AWD | Backup Camera | Heated Seats | Bluetooth for sale in Waterloo, ON
2016 Subaru Impreza 2.0i Touring Package AWD | Backup Camera | Heated Seats | Bluetooth 89,000 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2018 Honda Civic LX HSS | Apple Car Play | Android Auto | Backup Camera | Heated Seats for sale in Waterloo, ON
2018 Honda Civic LX HSS | Apple Car Play | Android Auto | Backup Camera | Heated Seats 134,000 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Carimex

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Carimex

Carimex

170 Weber Street South, Waterloo, ON N2J 2B2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

1-888-741-XXXX

(click to show)

1-888-741-7487

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Carimex

1-888-741-7487

Contact Seller
2014 Infiniti QX50