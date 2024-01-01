$CALL+ tax & licensing
2014 Infiniti QX50
Journey AWD | NAVI | BOSE | 360 Camera | Heated Seats
2014 Infiniti QX50
Journey AWD | NAVI | BOSE | 360 Camera | Heated Seats
Location
Carimex
170 Weber Street South, Waterloo, ON N2J 2B2
1-888-741-7487
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Beige
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Stock # 2412562
- Mileage 137,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Great Condition,Accident Free Infiniti QX50 AWD Journey with Service History! Equipped with Leather, Sunroof, Navigation, BOSE Premium Sound, 360 Camera, Back up Camera, Front and Rear Parking Sensors, Heated Seats, Power Seats, Memory Seats, Bluetooth, Cruise Control, Smart Key with Push Button Start, Dual Climate Control, Power Group, Alloys, Fog Lights, HID Lights
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Mechanical
Seating
Convenience
Media / Nav / Comm
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Carimex
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Carimex
Carimex
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
1-888-741-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
1-888-741-7487