2014 Jeep Cherokee

53,000 KM

Details Features

$16,995

+ tax & licensing
Buy From Home Available!

2014 Jeep Cherokee

Sport

2014 Jeep Cherokee

Sport

Location

Carimex

170 Weber Street South, Waterloo, ON N2J 2B2

1-888-741-7487

$16,995

+ taxes & licensing

53,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C4PJLAB3EW199336

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 53,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

9 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Buy From Home Available

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Carimex

Carimex

Carimex

170 Weber Street South, Waterloo, ON N2J 2B2

1-888-741-XXXX

1-888-741-7487

$16,995

+ taxes & licensing

Carimex

1-888-741-7487

2014 Jeep Cherokee