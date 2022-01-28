Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Jeep Patriot

170,107 KM

Details Description Features

$11,980

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$11,980

+ taxes & licensing

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

519-884-5888

Contact Seller
2014 Jeep Patriot

2014 Jeep Patriot

NORTH | 4X4 | BLUETOOTH

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Jeep Patriot

NORTH | 4X4 | BLUETOOTH

Location

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3

519-884-5888

Contact Seller

$11,980

+ taxes & licensing

170,107KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8180127
  • Stock #: Y8194A
  • VIN: 1C4NJRAB6ED542663

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black Clearcoat
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # Y8194A
  • Mileage 170,107 KM

Vehicle Description

Bluetooth, Power locks, Power windows, AC, and more! Previous daily rental.

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Bluetooth

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

2017 Mazda CX-5 GS A...
 59,357 KM
$28,441 + tax & lic
2016 Jeep Wrangler S...
 129,522 KM
$24,963 + tax & lic
2012 RAM 1500 LARAMI...
 154,118 KM
$24,913 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3

Call Dealer

519-884-XXXX

(click to show)

519-884-5888

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory