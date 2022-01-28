$11,980+ tax & licensing
$11,980
+ taxes & licensing
Bustard Chrysler Waterloo
519-884-5888
2014 Jeep Patriot
NORTH | 4X4 | BLUETOOTH
Location
Bustard Chrysler Waterloo
575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3
519-884-5888
170,107KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8180127
- Stock #: Y8194A
- VIN: 1C4NJRAB6ED542663
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black Clearcoat
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description
Bluetooth, Power locks, Power windows, AC, and more! Previous daily rental.
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Bluetooth
