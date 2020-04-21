Menu
2014 Jeep Wrangler

UNLIMITED SAHARA | NAVI | LEATHER | LOW KM

Location

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3

519-884-5888

$26,987

+ taxes & licensing

  • 54,052KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4890891
  • Stock #: A4755
  • VIN: 1C4BJWEG7EL317259
Exterior Colour
Anvil
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Transmission
Manual / Standard
Doors
4-door

Navi, Leather, Heated Seats, Low Km, Bluetooth, Power Windows, A/C, Power Locks, Hard Top, 4x4Our 2014 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sahara 4X4 is shown in a Anvil Clear Coat paint scheme and is ready to get dirty! Powered by a 3.6 Litre V6 produces 285hp and almost as much torque that is combined with rock-solid Dana front and rear axles and tethered to a durable 6 Speed Manual transmission. This Four Wheel Drive helps you carve your own path where ever you see fit while showing off near approximately 11.2L/100km. The Sahara goes a little beyond basic by offering 18-inch sparkle silver painted wheel, embroidered seats, body colored fender flares, and tubular side steps for easier access.Our Sahara knows that city streets and freeways providing an increasingly unfriendly atmosphere to standard, car-based suspensions. Stepping in or out of most potholes does nothing more than spill your drink. If you get the urge to take an open-air cruise, just remove the top, put on some shades, crank up the seven Alpine speaker sound system, settle into your heated seat, choose your destination on the full-color navigation, and hit the road! A strong safety cage from Jeep surrounds you, multistage airbags protect you, and Hill-start and stability control help you along the way. Our Sahara offers all of the legendary rock-climbing ability of America's favorite off-roader, with a dose of comfort to go along for the ride! Print this page and call us Now...We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

