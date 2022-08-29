$26,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$26,995
+ taxes & licensing
Canada Cars
519-885-2500
2014 Jeep Wrangler
2014 Jeep Wrangler
UNLIMITED 4WD 4DR SAHARA
Location
Canada Cars
81 Bridgeport Rd., Waterloo, ON N2J 2K3
519-885-2500
$26,995
+ taxes & licensing
146,754KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9308239
- Stock #: 173186
- VIN: 1C4BJWEG8EL173186
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 146,754 KM
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Alloy Wheels
4x4
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Canada Cars
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Canada Cars
81 Bridgeport Rd., Waterloo, ON N2J 2K3