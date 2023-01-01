Menu
2014 Kia Forte

140,000 KM

Details Description Features

$9,995

+ tax & licensing
$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

Dial A Tire

519-578-8473

2014 Kia Forte

2014 Kia Forte

LX

2014 Kia Forte

LX

Dial A Tire

89 Bridgeport Rd E, Waterloo, ON N2J 2K2

519-578-8473

$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

140,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • VIN: KNAFX4A65E5155960

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 140,000 KM

Dial A Tire Ontario
89 Bridgeport Road East
Waterloo, Ontario N2J 2K2
519-578-8473(TIRE)
www.dialatire.ca

2014 Kia Forte LX

**BLUETOOTH**
**ALLOYS**
Automatic Transmission
140,000km

ONLY $9,995 plus HST and licensing!

*FINANCING AVAILABLE OAC!*

VEHICLE OPTIONS:
Power steering
Alloys
Power Windows
Bluetooth
Fog lights
Power locks
Tilt wheel
Air Conditioning
CD player
Airbag: driver
Key less entry
Airbag: passenger

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth

Bluetooth Connection

