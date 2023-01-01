2014 Kia Forte

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale $9,995 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 4 0 , 0 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 10386048

10386048 VIN: KNAFX4A65E5155960

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 140,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Child Seat Anchors Exterior Fog Lights Automatic Headlights Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Warranty Warranty Available Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Bluetooth Additional Features Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.