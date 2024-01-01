Menu
Engine: 2.0L GDI 4 Cyl DOHC 16V D-CVVT

Front-Wheel Drive

68-Amp/Hr 600CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection

90 Amp Alternator

Gas-Pressurized Shock Absorbers

Front Anti-Roll Bar

Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering

50 L Fuel Tank

Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Polished Tailpipe Finisher

Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs

Torsion Beam Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs

2014 Kia Forte

105,954 KM

Details Description Features

$9,425

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2014 Kia Forte

4dr Sdn Man EX

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Kia Forte

4dr Sdn Man EX

Location

Canada Cars

79 bridgeport road east, Waterloo, ON N2J 2K3

519-885-2500

$9,425

+ taxes & licensing

Used
105,954KM
VIN KNAFX4A82E5226936

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 105,954 KM

Vehicle Description

Engine: 2.0L GDI 4 Cyl DOHC 16V D-CVVT

Front-Wheel Drive

68-Amp/Hr 600CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection

90 Amp Alternator

Gas-Pressurized Shock Absorbers

Front Anti-Roll Bar

Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering

50 L Fuel Tank

Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Polished Tailpipe Finisher

Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs

Torsion Beam Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs


Vehicle Features

Interior

Immobilizer
Illuminated Entry
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Illuminated glove box
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
2 12V DC Power Outlets
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Sliding Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage
Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Vinyl Door Trim Insert
Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel
FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access
Cargo Features -inc: Tire Mobility Kit

Exterior

CHROME DOOR HANDLES
SPLASH GUARDS
Front fog lamps
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Light tinted glass
Black grille w/chrome surround
Tire mobility kit
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip
Chrome Side Windows Trim
Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Tires: P215/45R17 -inc: low rolling resistance

Mechanical

Front-wheel drive
Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs
90 amp alternator
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
50 L Fuel Tank
68-Amp/Hr 600CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Polished Tailpipe Finisher
Engine: 2.0L GDI 4 Cyl DOHC 16V D-CVVT

Safety

Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags

Media / Nav / Comm

Window grid antenna
1 LCD Monitor In The Front

Additional Features

Wheels: 17 Alloy
Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point
Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter
Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button

Canada Cars

Canada Cars

79 bridgeport road east, Waterloo, ON N2J 2K3
$9,425

+ taxes & licensing

Canada Cars

519-885-2500

2014 Kia Forte