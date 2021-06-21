Menu
2014 Kia Rondo

148,163 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Canada Cars

519-885-2500

2014 Kia Rondo

2014 Kia Rondo

2014 Kia Rondo

Location

Canada Cars

81 Bridgeport Rd., Waterloo, ON N2J 2K3

519-885-2500

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

148,163KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 7409675
  VIN: KNAHT8A36E7011173

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 148,163 KM

Vehicle Description

2014 KIA RONDO. Bluetooth, heated seats, power windows, air conditioning, CD player, and much more!

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Manual
FWD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Canada Cars

Canada Cars

81 Bridgeport Rd., Waterloo, ON N2J 2K3

