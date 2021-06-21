Menu
2014 Kia Rondo

151,446 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Canada Cars

519-885-2500

Location

Canada Cars

81 Bridgeport Rd., Waterloo, ON N2J 2K3

519-885-2500

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

151,446KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 7446116
  VIN: KNAHU8A32E7011219

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 151,446 KM

Vehicle Description

2014 Kia Rondo! Looks as fresh as a 2021! Heated seats, heated steering wheel, Bluetooth, air conditioning, backup camera, CD player, cruise control and much more!!

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Alloy Wheels
BACKUP CAMERA
Automatic
FWD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Canada Cars

Canada Cars

81 Bridgeport Rd., Waterloo, ON N2J 2K3

519-885-2500

519-588-2734
