Menu
Account
Sign In

2014 Kia Soul

166,488 KM

Details Features

$9,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2014 Kia Soul

!

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Kia Soul

!

Location

Tricity Auto

109 Bridgeport Rd E, Waterloo, ON N2J 2K3

519-576-3421

  1. 11377760
  2. 11377760
  3. 11377760
  4. 11377760
  5. 11377760
  6. 11377760
  7. 11377760
  8. 11377760
  9. 11377760
  10. 11377760
  11. 11377760
  12. 11377760
Contact Seller

$9,500

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
166,488KM
VIN KNDJX3A50E7076781

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 65
  • Mileage 166,488 KM

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Windows

Rear Defrost

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Tricity Auto

Used 2014 Subaru Impreza Base 5-Door for sale in Waterloo, ON
2014 Subaru Impreza Base 5-Door 83,350 KM $12,900 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Kia Soul ! for sale in Waterloo, ON
2014 Kia Soul ! 166,488 KM $9,500 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Chevrolet Spark 1LT CVT for sale in Waterloo, ON
2017 Chevrolet Spark 1LT CVT 89,531 KM $14,500 + tax & lic

Email Tricity Auto

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Tricity Auto

Tricity Auto

109 Bridgeport Rd E, Waterloo, ON N2J 2K3

Call Dealer

519-576-XXXX

(click to show)

519-576-3421

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$9,500

+ taxes & licensing

Tricity Auto

519-576-3421

Contact Seller
2014 Kia Soul