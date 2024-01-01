$9,500+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2014 Kia Soul
2014 Kia Soul
Location
Tricity Auto
109 Bridgeport Rd E, Waterloo, ON N2J 2K3
519-576-3421
Used
166,488KM
VIN KNDJX3A50E7076781
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Wagon
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 65
- Mileage 166,488 KM
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Safety
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Windows
Rear Defrost
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Tricity Auto
109 Bridgeport Rd E, Waterloo, ON N2J 2K3
2014 Kia Soul