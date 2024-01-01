$CALL+ tax & licensing
2014 Lexus CT 200h
Leather | Sunroof | Backup Camera | Heated Seats
Location
Carimex
170 Weber Street South, Waterloo, ON N2J 2B2
1-888-741-7487
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Mileage 93,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Great Condition, One Owner, Accident Free Lexus CT200h with Premium Package! Equipped with Leather, Sunroof, Back up Camera, Heated Seats, Power Seats, Memory Driver Seat, Smart key with Push Button Start, Bluetooth, Cruise Control, Dual Climate Control, HID Headlight, Power Group, Alloy Wheels
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
