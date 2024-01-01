Menu
Great Condition, One Owner, Accident Free Lexus CT200h with Premium Package! Equipped with Leather, Sunroof, Back up Camera, Heated Seats, Power Seats, Memory Driver Seat, Smart key with Push Button Start, Bluetooth, Cruise Control, Dual Climate Control, HID Headlight, Power Group, Alloy Wheels

2014 Lexus CT 200h

93,000 KM

$CALL

Carimex

170 Weber Street South, Waterloo, ON N2J 2B2

1-888-741-7487

Used
93,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JTHKD5BH6E2192404

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Mileage 93,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Great Condition, One Owner, Accident Free Lexus CT200h with Premium Package! Equipped with Leather, Sunroof, Back up Camera, Heated Seats, Power Seats, Memory Driver Seat, Smart key with Push Button Start, Bluetooth, Cruise Control, Dual Climate Control, HID Headlight, Power Group, Alloy Wheels

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Stability Control

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Seating

Heated Seats
Memory Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth

Exterior

Sunroof

Convenience

Telescopic Steering
Remote Entry

Additional Features

Reverse Park Assist
CVT

Carimex

