Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Lexus RX 350

106,000 KM

Details Description Features

$27,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$27,995

+ taxes & licensing

Canada Cars

519-885-2500

Contact Seller
2014 Lexus RX 350

2014 Lexus RX 350

AWD 4dr

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Lexus RX 350

AWD 4dr

Location

Canada Cars

81 Bridgeport Rd., Waterloo, ON N2J 2K3

519-885-2500

  1. 8915284
  2. 8915284
  3. 8915284
  4. 8915284
  5. 8915284
  6. 8915284
  7. 8915284
  8. 8915284
  9. 8915284
  10. 8915284
  11. 8915284
  12. 8915284
  13. 8915284
  14. 8915284
  15. 8915284
  16. 8915284
  17. 8915284
  18. 8915284
  19. 8915284
  20. 8915284
  21. 8915284
  22. 8915284
  23. 8915284
  24. 8915284
  25. 8915284
  26. 8915284
  27. 8915284
  28. 8915284
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree

$27,995

+ taxes & licensing

106,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8915284
  • Stock #: 233179
  • VIN: 2T2BK1BA1EC233179

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 233179
  • Mileage 106,000 KM

Vehicle Description

NEW ARRIVAL!!! LOW MILEAGE

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Navigation System
Keyless Entry
Leather Seats
Alloy Wheels
Sunroof / Moonroof
BACKUP CAMERA
AWD
Parking Sensors
Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Canada Cars

2004 Chrysler Crossf...
 100,154 KM
$11,425 + tax & lic
2012 Chevrolet Equin...
 170,074 KM
$12,995 + tax & lic
2016 Mazda CX-5 AWD ...
 163,846 KM
$17,925 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Canada Cars

Canada Cars

Canada Cars

81 Bridgeport Rd., Waterloo, ON N2J 2K3

Call Dealer

519-885-XXXX

(click to show)

519-885-2500

Alternate Numbers
519-588-2734
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory