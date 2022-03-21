$27,995+ tax & licensing
2014 Lexus RX 350
AWD 4dr
106,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8915284
- Stock #: 233179
- VIN: 2T2BK1BA1EC233179
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description
NEW ARRIVAL!!! LOW MILEAGE
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Navigation System
Keyless Entry
Leather Seats
Alloy Wheels
Sunroof / Moonroof
BACKUP CAMERA
AWD
Parking Sensors
Automatic
