Great Condition, Accident Free Mazda CX-5 GS AWD with Good Service History! Equipped with a Sunroof, Blind Spot Monitoring, Backup Camera, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Cruise Control, Power Group, Power Seats, Alloy Wheels

2014 Mazda CX-5

218,000 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2014 Mazda CX-5

GS SUNROOF | BSM | BACKUP CAMERA | HEATED SEATS

12292164

2014 Mazda CX-5

GS SUNROOF | BSM | BACKUP CAMERA | HEATED SEATS

Carimex

170 Weber Street South, Waterloo, ON N2J 2B2

1-888-741-7487

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
218,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JM3KE4CY4E0354914

  Exterior Colour Silver
  Interior Colour Dark Grey
  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Doors 5-door
  Mileage 218,000 KM

Great Condition, Accident Free Mazda CX-5 GS AWD with Good Service History! Equipped with a Sunroof, Blind Spot Monitoring, Backup Camera, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Cruise Control, Power Group, Power Seats, Alloy Wheels

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Stability Control

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Power Seats

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo

Power Steering

Heated Seats

CD Player

Sunroof

Telescopic Steering
Remote Entry

AWD
Reverse Park Assist
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Carimex

Carimex

170 Weber Street South, Waterloo, ON N2J 2B2
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Carimex

1-888-741-7487

2014 Mazda CX-5