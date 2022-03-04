Menu
2014 Mazda CX-5

97,000 KM

Details Features

$20,490

+ tax & licensing
$20,490

+ taxes & licensing

Carimex

1-888-741-7487

2014 Mazda CX-5

2014 Mazda CX-5

GS 1-Owner | NO Accident

2014 Mazda CX-5

GS 1-Owner | NO Accident

Location

Carimex

170 Weber Street South, Waterloo, ON N2J 2B2

1-888-741-7487

$20,490

+ taxes & licensing

97,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 8516366
  Stock #: 2204167
  VIN: JM3KE2CY7E0409165

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour White
  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Mileage 97,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

