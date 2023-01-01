2014 Mazda MAZDA3

$15,995 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 4 6 , 0 0 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10012533

10012533 Stock #: 2305161

2305161 VIN: 3MZBM1V79EM115819

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Bronze

Body Style Sedan

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 146,000 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Mechanical Power Steering Front Wheel Drive Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Additional Features 6 Speed Automatic

