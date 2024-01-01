Menu
Account
Sign In
Great Condition, Accident Free, One Owner Mazda3 Sport GT! Equipped with Leather, Sunroof, Back up Camera, Heated Seats, BOSE Premium Sound, Heads up Display, Smart Key with Push Button Start, Cruise Control, Power Group, Alloy Wheels, Fog Lights

2014 Mazda MAZDA3

128,000 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2014 Mazda MAZDA3

GT-SKY Leather | Sunroof | BOSE | HUD | Backup Camera

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Mazda MAZDA3

GT-SKY Leather | Sunroof | BOSE | HUD | Backup Camera

Location

Carimex

170 Weber Street South, Waterloo, ON N2J 2B2

1-888-741-7487

  1. 11370371
  2. 11370371
  3. 11370371
  4. 11370371
  5. 11370371
  6. 11370371
  7. 11370371
  8. 11370371
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
128,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JM1BM1M30E1103699

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Mileage 128,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Great Condition, Accident Free, One Owner Mazda3 Sport GT! Equipped with Leather, Sunroof, Back up Camera, Heated Seats, BOSE Premium Sound, Heads up Display, Smart Key with Push Button Start, Cruise Control, Power Group, Alloy Wheels, Fog Lights

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Sunroof
tinted windows

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Stability Control

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Seating

Heated Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth

Convenience

Telescopic Steering
Remote Entry

Additional Features

Premium Audio
Reverse Park Assist
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Carimex

Used 2014 Kia Forte 2.0L EX Backup Camera | Heated Seats | Bluetooth | Alloys for sale in Waterloo, ON
2014 Kia Forte 2.0L EX Backup Camera | Heated Seats | Bluetooth | Alloys 143,000 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2019 Mazda MAZDA3 GT **New Arrival** for sale in Waterloo, ON
2019 Mazda MAZDA3 GT **New Arrival** 130,000 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2016 Hyundai Accent SE Sunroof | Heated Seats | Bluetooth | Alloys for sale in Waterloo, ON
2016 Hyundai Accent SE Sunroof | Heated Seats | Bluetooth | Alloys 80,000 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Carimex

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Carimex

Carimex

170 Weber Street South, Waterloo, ON N2J 2B2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

1-888-741-XXXX

(click to show)

1-888-741-7487

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Carimex

1-888-741-7487

Contact Seller
2014 Mazda MAZDA3