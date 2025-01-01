Menu
WOW! LOW KMS! One Owner, Accident Free Mazda3 GS with Dealer Service History! Equipped with Navigation, Back up Camera, Heated Seats, Cruise Control, Bluetooth, Power Group, Alloy Wheels

2014 Mazda MAZDA3

47,000 KM

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
GS-SKY NAVI | Heated Seats | Backup Camera | Bluetooth | Cruise

12815047

Location

Carimex

170 Weber Street South, Waterloo, ON N2J 2B2

1-888-741-7487

Used
47,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JM1BM1V73E1176650

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Dark Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 47,000 KM

Vehicle Description

WOW! LOW KMS! One Owner, Accident Free Mazda3 GS with Dealer Service History! Equipped with Navigation, Back up Camera, Heated Seats, Cruise Control, Bluetooth, Power Group, Alloy Wheels

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Stability Control

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Seating

Heated Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth

Convenience

Telescopic Steering
Remote Entry

Additional Features

Reverse Park Assist
6 Speed Automatic

2014 Mazda MAZDA3