2014 Mazda MAZDA3

179,000 KM

$7,995

+ tax & licensing
Dial A Tire

519-578-8473

Location

89 Bridgeport Rd E, Waterloo, ON N2J 2K2

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

179,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 7396886

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 179,000 KM

Vehicle Description

**Alloys**
**Touchscreen**
Automatic Transmission
ONLY $7,995 plus HST and licensing!

*FINANCING AVAILABLE OAC!*


VEHICLE OPTIONS:
Power steering
Alloys
Fog lights
Power Windows
Power locks
Tilt wheel
Air Conditioning
CD player
Airbag: driver
Key less entry
Airbag: passenger

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Trunk
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Warranty Available
Bluetooth

