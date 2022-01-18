Menu
2014 Mazda MAZDA3

137,000 KM

Details Features

$15,490

+ tax & licensing
Carimex

1-888-741-7487

GS-SKY

Location

Carimex

170 Weber Street South, Waterloo, ON N2J 2B2

137,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8144518
  • Stock #: 2201017
  • VIN: 3MZBM1V77EM107461

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 137,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

