2014 Mazda MAZDA3

134,000 KM

Details Features

$14,790

+ tax & licensing
$14,790

+ taxes & licensing

Carimex

1-888-741-7487

2014 Mazda MAZDA3

2014 Mazda MAZDA3

GS-SKY NO Accidents | Back-Up Camera | NAVI Ready

2014 Mazda MAZDA3

GS-SKY NO Accidents | Back-Up Camera | NAVI Ready

Location

Carimex

170 Weber Street South, Waterloo, ON N2J 2B2

1-888-741-7487

  1. 8287545
  2. 8287545
$14,790

+ taxes & licensing

134,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 8287545
  Stock #: 2202076
  VIN: JM1BM1V78E1141120

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 134,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Carimex

Carimex

Carimex

170 Weber Street South, Waterloo, ON N2J 2B2

