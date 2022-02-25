$CALL+ tax & licensing
519-885-2500
2014 Mazda MAZDA3
4dr Sdn Auto GS-SKY
Canada Cars
81 Bridgeport Rd., Waterloo, ON N2J 2K3
- VIN: JM1BM1V79E1137156
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 159,700 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2014 Mazda Mazda3 boasts a 2 L engine powering this automatic transmission. Features include- air conditioning, cruise control, keyless entry,backup camera, power windows, and much more. Visit Us Today! Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty today at CANADA CARS located at 81 bridgeport road east, waterloo or call at 5195882734 for inquiries. You can also email at contactcanadacars@gmail.com. We help with FINANCING! We have expert credit specialists to secure the best possible rate for you! We are your financing broker, let us do all the leg work on your behalf! WE LOVE TRADE-INS! - Hassle free top dollar trade in values! HISTORY: Free Carfax report included. EXTENDED WARRANTY- Available along with 30 DAY WARRANTY INCLUDED on safetied items .FULL SAFETY- Full safety inspection exceeding industry standards including oil change, and professional detailing prior to delivery. PRICES SHOWN: Excluding HST and Licensing Fees
