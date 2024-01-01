$CALL+ tax & licensing
2014 Mazda MAZDA5
GS Parking Sensors | Bluetooth | Cruise Control
2014 Mazda MAZDA5
GS Parking Sensors | Bluetooth | Cruise Control
Location
Carimex
170 Weber Street South, Waterloo, ON N2J 2B2
1-888-741-7487
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Mileage 138,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Great Condition, One Owner, Accident Free Mazda5 GS! Equipped with Bluetooth, Cruise Control, Rear Parking Sensors, Power Group, Alloy Wheels
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Mechanical
Media / Nav / Comm
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Carimex
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Carimex
Carimex
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
1-888-741-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
1-888-741-7487