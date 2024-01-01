$17,995+ tax & licensing
2014 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class
4MATIC 4DR GLK 250 BLUETEC
Canada Cars
79 bridgeport road east, Waterloo, ON N2J 2K3
519-885-2500
Used
152,125KM
VIN WDCGG0EB1EG328430
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 152,125 KM
Vehicle Features
Interior
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Immobilizer
Leather Steering Wheel
Cargo Net
Driver Information Centre
HEATED FRONT SEATS
PERIMETER ALARM
ashtray
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Illuminated locking glove box
Rigid cargo cover
Full Cloth Headliner
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest w/Storage
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Front Cigar Lighter(s)
4 12V DC Power Outlets
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
Manual Anti-Whiplash w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and 4 12V DC Power Outlets
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
Leather Gear Shifter Material
FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access and Windows
Analog Appearance
Cargo Features -inc: Tire Mobility Kit
Safety
First Aid Kit
Driver Knee Airbag
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Driver And Passenger Pelvic Airbag
BabySmart Child Seat Sensor and Rear Child Safety Locks
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Convenience
Clock
Exterior
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Chrome Grille
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Rear fog lamps
Tire mobility kit
LED brakelights
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Roof Rack Rails Only
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets And Reservoir
Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper w/Chrome Bumper Insert
Chrome Bodyside Mouldings and Rocker Panel Extensions
Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Media / Nav / Comm
6 Speakers
Window grid antenna
Radio w/Seek-Scan
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
Audio Theft Deterrent
Mechanical
3.07 Axle Ratio
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
150 amp alternator
Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
66 L Fuel Tank
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Automatic Ride Control Suspension
70-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery
Engine: 2.1L I-4 DOHC Turbo Diesel
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
Full-Time 4MATIC All-Wheel
575.0 Kgs Maximum Payload
Additional Features
GVWR: 2
Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point
Refrigerated/Cooled Box Located In The Glovebox
Residual Heat Recirculation and Console Ducts
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Front And Rear Vented Discs
Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
500 kgs
Radio Data System and Weatherband
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
