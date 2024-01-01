$9,900+ tax & licensing
2014 Mitsubishi RVR
GT 4WD
Location
Tricity Auto
109 Bridgeport Rd E, Waterloo, ON N2J 2K3
519-576-3421
Used
164,083KM
VIN 4A4AJ4AU8EE601105
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Semi-Automatic / Tiptronic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 63
- Mileage 164,083 KM
