2014 Nissan Frontier

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<p>ONE OWNER Nissan Frontier 4WD Crew Cab SWB Auto PRO-4X. A <span data-subtree=aimfl,mfl data-copy-service-computed-style=font-family: >top-tier off-road trim that adds heavy-duty bilstein shocks, all-terrain tires, underbody skid plates, electronic locking rear differential.</span> It also includes interior upgrades like a Rearview camera, rear sonar parking assist, dual-zone automatic climate control, and white-faced gauges, Nissan Connect with Navigation and a 5.8-inch touchscreen display, heated seats embroidered leather seats, and a 10-speaker premium Rockford Fosgate audio system, 16-inch machined-finish aluminum-alloy wheels wrapped in aggressive all-terrain tires. Factory-applied spray-on bedliner and the Utili-track cargo channel system with adjustable tie-down cleats.  Roof rack with crossbars, fog lights, splash guards, and a satin chrome grille. Come see this Sporty small pick up that is in great shape, Rustproofed with lots of Dealer Service Records provide don the Carfax Vehicle History Report.</p><p>Why Buy From Us. Since 1991, Our Family commitment to each and every person has been to provide an exceptional level of customer service. From our knowledge in the industry and formed relationships we search for the cleanest, lowest kilometers vehicles while keeping our overhead costs low to save you money. We are part of a large Dealer Network with access to New Car Dealer trade-ins, we attend multiple weekly auctions and have our own trade-ins to provide a comprehensive lineup of all makes & models. After the sale, we welcome you back for any and all of your automotive needs; from regular service, to maintenance, tires & tire storage, detailing, dent removal, windshield chip repair or replacement we have the right tools and skilled workers to get the job done. We invite you to come in for a truly enjoyable car buying experience.</p><p>We offer; Preferred Dealer Bank financing available right here On Approved Credit. A Dealer Guarantee with every Certified vehicle, Free CARFAX Canada Vehicle History Report. We are a proud member of UCDA and maintain A+ Better Bureau Standing.  Frank Gies Auto Sales is committed to respecting the privacy of individuals and recognizes a need for the appropriate management and protection of any personal information that you agree to provide us. We will not share your information with any third party outside of our organization, other than as necessary to fulfill your request. Price plus13% HST (Harmonized Sales Tax) and licensing ($32.00 to transfer plates or $59.00 for New plates).</p>

2014 Nissan Frontier

163,391 KM

Details Description Features

$17,995

+ taxes & licensing
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2014 Nissan Frontier

4WD CREW CAB SWB AUTO PRO-4X

Watch This Vehicle
14171707

2014 Nissan Frontier

4WD CREW CAB SWB AUTO PRO-4X

Location

Frank Gies Auto Sales

24 University Ave East, Waterloo, ON N2J 2V8

519-888-0800

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Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$17,995

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
163,391KM
VIN 1N6AD0EV1EN708410

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 163,391 KM

Vehicle Description

ONE OWNER Nissan Frontier 4WD Crew Cab SWB Auto PRO-4X. A top-tier off-road trim that adds heavy-duty bilstein shocks, all-terrain tires, underbody skid plates, electronic locking rear differential. It also includes interior upgrades like a Rearview camera, rear sonar parking assist, dual-zone automatic climate control, and white-faced gauges, Nissan Connect with Navigation and a 5.8-inch touchscreen display, heated seats embroidered leather seats, and a 10-speaker premium Rockford Fosgate audio system, 16-inch machined-finish aluminum-alloy wheels wrapped in aggressive all-terrain tires. Factory-applied spray-on bedliner and the Utili-track cargo channel system with adjustable tie-down cleats.  Roof rack with crossbars, fog lights, splash guards, and a satin chrome grille. Come see this Sporty small pick up that is in great shape, Rustproofed with lots of Dealer Service Records provide don the Carfax Vehicle History Report.

Why Buy From Us. Since 1991, Our Family commitment to each and every person has been to provide an exceptional level of customer service. From our knowledge in the industry and formed relationships we search for the cleanest, lowest kilometers vehicles while keeping our overhead costs low to save you money. We are part of a large Dealer Network with access to New Car Dealer trade-ins, we attend multiple weekly auctions and have our own trade-ins to provide a comprehensive lineup of all makes & models. After the sale, we welcome you back for any and all of your automotive needs; from regular service, to maintenance, tires & tire storage, detailing, dent removal, windshield chip repair or replacement we have the right tools and skilled workers to get the job done. We invite you to come in for a truly enjoyable car buying experience.

We offer; Preferred Dealer Bank financing available right here On Approved Credit. A Dealer Guarantee with every Certified vehicle, Free CARFAX Canada Vehicle History Report. We are a proud member of UCDA and maintain A+ Better Bureau Standing.  Frank Gies Auto Sales is committed to respecting the privacy of individuals and recognizes a need for the appropriate management and protection of any personal information that you agree to provide us. We will not share your information with any third party outside of our organization, other than as necessary to fulfill your request. Price plus13% HST (Harmonized Sales Tax) and licensing ($32.00 to transfer plates or $59.00 for New plates).

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Luggage Rack
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Sliding Rear Window
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Bed Liner
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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24 University Ave East, Waterloo, ON N2J 2V8
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$17,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Frank Gies Auto Sales

519-888-0800

2014 Nissan Frontier