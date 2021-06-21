Menu
2014 Nissan Murano

205,387 KM

2014 Nissan Murano

2014 Nissan Murano

2014 Nissan Murano

205,387KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 7416824
  VIN: JN8AZ1MW8EW515903

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 205,387 KM

Vehicle Description

2014 Nissan Murano, comes with heated seats and steering wheel, power seats and windows, Bluetooth, Pano sunroof, backup camera, push-button start, AWD, and much more! Dont pass up this deal, this one will sell fast!

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Alloy Wheels
AWD
Automatic

