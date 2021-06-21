+ taxes & licensing
81 Bridgeport Rd., Waterloo, ON N2J 2K3
2014 Nissan Murano, comes with heated seats and steering wheel, power seats and windows, Bluetooth, Pano sunroof, backup camera, push-button start, AWD, and much more! Dont pass up this deal, this one will sell fast!
