Menu
Account
Sign In
Used 2014 Nissan Pathfinder Platinum Premium Hybrid awd dvd backup for sale in Waterloo, ON

2014 Nissan Pathfinder

136,143 KM

Details Features

$15,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2014 Nissan Pathfinder

Platinum Premium Hybrid awd dvd backup

Watch This Vehicle
12923423

2014 Nissan Pathfinder

Platinum Premium Hybrid awd dvd backup

Location

Sherifali Motors Inc.

885 King St North, Waterloo, ON N2J 4G8

519-664-2944

  1. 1756572419
  2. 1756572419
  3. 1756572419
  4. 1756572419
  5. 1756572420
  6. 1756572420
  7. 1756572420
  8. 1756572420
  9. 1756572420
  10. 1756572420
  11. 1756572420
  12. 1756572420
  13. 1756572420
  14. 1756572420
  15. 1756572420
  16. 1756572420
Contact Seller

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
136,143KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5N1CR2MMXEC651245

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 136,143 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Push Button Start
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Powertrain

Supercharged

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Proximity Key

Additional Features

Entertainment System
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Sherifali Motors Inc.

Used 2013 Hyundai Elantra GT GL for sale in Waterloo, ON
2013 Hyundai Elantra GT GL 42,565 KM $10,995 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Lincoln MKX for sale in Waterloo, ON
2013 Lincoln MKX 175,585 KM $12,995 + tax & lic
Used 2012 Toyota Highlander XLE 4x4 backup camera heated seats extra 4 winter tires with rims for sale in Waterloo, ON
2012 Toyota Highlander XLE 4x4 backup camera heated seats extra 4 winter tires with rims 239,926 KM $14,995 + tax & lic

Email Sherifali Motors Inc.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Sherifali Motors Inc.

Sherifali Motors Inc.

885 King St North, Waterloo, ON N2J 4G8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-664-XXXX

(click to show)

519-664-2944

Alternate Numbers
519-590-2944 & 519-722-3310
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$15,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Sherifali Motors Inc.

519-664-2944

2014 Nissan Pathfinder