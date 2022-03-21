$15,495+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
519-578-8473
2014 Nissan Pathfinder
Platinum
Location
Dial A Tire
89 Bridgeport Rd E, Waterloo, ON N2J 2K2
519-578-8473
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$15,495
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8930515
- VIN: 5N1AR2MMXEC669641
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 162,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Dial A Tire Ontario
450 King Street east
Kitchener, Ontario
N2G 2L6
519-578-8473(TIRE)
www.dialatire.ca
2014 Nissan Pathfinder Platinum 4x4
*7 Seater!!*
162,000km
BLUETOOTH | LEATHER | BACKUP CAM | ALLOYS | REMOTE START/DVD Screens!
This vehicle comes with safety!
FINANCING AVAILABLE OAC!
ONLY $15,495 plus HST and licensing!
*THIS VEHICLE IS BEING SOLD BY DEALER*
VEHICLE OPTIONS:
Power steering
Power Windows
Bluetooth
Leather
Remote start
Alloys
Backup Cam
7 seats
Power locks
Tilt wheel
Air Conditioning
CD player
Airbag: driver
Key less entry
Cruise Control
Airbag: passenger
Vehicle Features
