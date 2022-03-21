Menu
2014 Nissan Pathfinder

162,000 KM

Details Description Features

$15,495

+ tax & licensing
$15,495

+ taxes & licensing

Dial A Tire

519-578-8473

2014 Nissan Pathfinder

2014 Nissan Pathfinder

Platinum

2014 Nissan Pathfinder

Platinum

Location

Dial A Tire

89 Bridgeport Rd E, Waterloo, ON N2J 2K2

519-578-8473

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$15,495

+ taxes & licensing

162,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 8930515
  VIN: 5N1AR2MMXEC669641

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 162,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Dial A Tire Ontario
450 King Street east
Kitchener, Ontario
N2G 2L6
519-578-8473(TIRE)
www.dialatire.ca

2014 Nissan Pathfinder Platinum 4x4
*7 Seater!!*
162,000km
BLUETOOTH | LEATHER | BACKUP CAM | ALLOYS | REMOTE START/DVD Screens!
This vehicle comes with safety!

FINANCING AVAILABLE OAC!

ONLY $15,495 plus HST and licensing!

*THIS VEHICLE IS BEING SOLD BY DEALER*

VEHICLE OPTIONS:
Power steering
Power Windows
Bluetooth
Leather
Remote start
Alloys
Backup Cam
7 seats
Power locks
Tilt wheel
Air Conditioning
CD player
Airbag: driver
Key less entry
Cruise Control
Airbag: passenger

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Proximity Key
DVD / Entertainment
CD Player
Bluetooth
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

