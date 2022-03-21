2014 Nissan Pathfinder

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale $15,495 + taxes & licensing 1 6 2 , 0 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 8930515

8930515 VIN: 5N1AR2MMXEC669641

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Gray

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Variable / CVT

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 7

Mileage 162,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Push Button Start Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Child Seat Anchors Rearview Camera Exterior Fog Lights Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Automatic Headlights Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls GPS Navigation Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Seats Convenience Keyless Entry Proximity Key Media / Nav / Comm DVD / Entertainment CD Player Bluetooth Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Comfort Sunroof / Moonroof Warranty Warranty Available

