2014 Nissan Rogue

93,000 KM

Details Description Features

$16,990

+ tax & licensing
$16,990

+ taxes & licensing

Carimex

1-888-741-7487

SL NAVI | Leather | NO Accident

Location

Carimex

170 Weber Street South, Waterloo, ON N2J 2B2

1-888-741-7487

$16,990

+ taxes & licensing

93,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5783424
  • Stock #: 2009279
  • VIN: 5N1AT2MV3EC846704

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 2009279
  • Mileage 93,000 KM

Vehicle Description

You Deserve a GREAT CAR !
WE Deliver, SKIP the TRAFFIC!!!

We deliver up to 200KM at no extra charge.
Skip the drive to our dealership and save your time.

CALL Today 519-342-2613

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
CD Player
AWD
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Carimex

Carimex

170 Weber Street South, Waterloo, ON N2J 2B2

