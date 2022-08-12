2014 Nissan Rogue

$CALL + taxes & licensing 6 4 , 1 7 6 K M Used Get Financing

A5607C VIN: 5N1AT2MM7EC838516

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Gun Metallic

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Variable / CVT

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # A5607C

Mileage 64,176 KM

Vehicle Features Seating Heated Seats Exterior Panoramic Sunroof Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Interior Navigation System Safety Rear View Camera Additional Features Cloth Interior Power Lift Gates

