2014 Nissan Rogue
AWD S | PANO ROOF | NAV
64,176KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8975125
- Stock #: A5607C
- VIN: 5N1AT2MM7EC838516
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gun Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description
Panoramic sunroof, Navigation, Bluetooth, Heated front seats, Cloth interior, Power liftgate, 360 camera, Backup camera, and more!
Vehicle Features
Heated Seats
Panoramic Sunroof
Bluetooth
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Cloth Interior
Power Lift Gates
