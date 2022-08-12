Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Nissan Rogue

64,176 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

519-884-5888

Contact Seller
2014 Nissan Rogue

2014 Nissan Rogue

AWD S | PANO ROOF | NAV

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Nissan Rogue

AWD S | PANO ROOF | NAV

Location

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3

519-884-5888

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

64,176KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8975125
  • Stock #: A5607C
  • VIN: 5N1AT2MM7EC838516

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gun Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A5607C
  • Mileage 64,176 KM

Vehicle Description

Panoramic sunroof, Navigation, Bluetooth, Heated front seats, Cloth interior, Power liftgate, 360 camera, Backup camera, and more!

Vehicle Features

Heated Seats
Panoramic Sunroof
Bluetooth
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Cloth Interior
Power Lift Gates

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

2018 Jeep Compass LI...
 24,986 KM
$32,991 + tax & lic
2017 Dodge Grand Car...
 97,426 KM
$25,958 + tax & lic
2019 Dodge Grand Car...
 70,907 KM
$31,968 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3

Call Dealer

519-884-XXXX

(click to show)

519-884-5888

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory