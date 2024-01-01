$8,990+ tax & licensing
2014 Nissan Sentra
S
2014 Nissan Sentra
S
Location
Armo Auto Sales
66 Schaefer St, Waterloo, ON N2L 4C5
519-589-4734
Certified
$8,990
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 105,120 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a reliable and stylish sedan that won't break the bank? Look no further than this 2014 Nissan Sentra S, available now at Armo Auto Sales! This sleek white sedan boasts a spacious black interior and a powerful 1.8L 4-cylinder engine, making it perfect for daily commutes or weekend adventures. With only 105,120km on the odometer, this Sentra is just getting warmed up.
Enjoy the peace of mind that comes with a well-maintained vehicle featuring a comprehensive suite of safety features, including anti-lock brakes, driver and passenger airbags, side airbags, and traction control. Stay connected on the road with Bluetooth connectivity and a convenient rearview camera. And with features like heated mirrors, power windows, and keyless entry, you'll experience comfort and convenience at every turn.
Here are 5 of the most sizzling features of this 2014 Nissan Sentra S:
- Rearview Camera: Back up with confidence, knowing you have a clear view of what's behind you.
- Bluetooth Connectivity: Enjoy hands-free calling and music streaming while keeping your focus on the road.
- Heated Mirrors: Stay comfortable and safe in any weather with crystal-clear vision through heated side mirrors.
- Power Windows: Roll down the windows and let the fresh air in with the convenience of power windows.
-
Stop by Armo Auto Sales today and experience the comfort, reliability, and style of this 2014 Nissan Sentra S for yourself!
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Warranty
Media / Nav / Comm
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Armo Auto Sales
Email Armo Auto Sales
Armo Auto Sales
Call Dealer
519-589-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
519-589-4734