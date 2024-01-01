Menu
<p>Looking for a reliable and stylish sedan that wont break the bank? Look no further than this 2014 Nissan Sentra S, available now at Armo Auto Sales! This sleek white sedan boasts a spacious black interior and a powerful 1.8L 4-cylinder engine, making it perfect for daily commutes or weekend adventures. With only 105,120km on the odometer, this Sentra is just getting warmed up.</p><p>Enjoy the peace of mind that comes with a well-maintained vehicle featuring a comprehensive suite of safety features, including anti-lock brakes, driver and passenger airbags, side airbags, and traction control. Stay connected on the road with Bluetooth connectivity and a convenient rearview camera. And with features like heated mirrors, power windows, and keyless entry, youll experience comfort and convenience at every turn.</p><p><strong>Here are 5 of the most sizzling features of this 2014 Nissan Sentra S:</strong></p><ol><li><strong>Rearview Camera:</strong> Back up with confidence, knowing you have a clear view of whats behind you.</li><li><strong>Bluetooth Connectivity:</strong> Enjoy hands-free calling and music streaming while keeping your focus on the road.</li><li><strong>Heated Mirrors:</strong> Stay comfortable and safe in any weather with crystal-clear vision through heated side mirrors.</li><li><strong>Power Windows:</strong> Roll down the windows and let the fresh air in with the convenience of power windows.</li></ol><p>Stop by Armo Auto Sales today and experience the comfort, reliability, and style of this 2014 Nissan Sentra S for yourself!</p>

Location

Armo Auto Sales

66 Schaefer St, Waterloo, ON N2L 4C5

519-589-4734

CarfaxCanada-3colour_EN View Carfax Report

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
105,120KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3N1AB7AP2EL689586

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 105,120 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Rearview Camera

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Armo Auto Sales

Armo Auto Sales

66 Schaefer St, Waterloo, ON N2L 4C5

2014 Nissan Sentra