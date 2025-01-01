$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2014 Nissan Sentra
1.8 SR Sunroof | Backup Camera | Heated Seats
2014 Nissan Sentra
1.8 SR Sunroof | Backup Camera | Heated Seats
Location
Carimex
170 Weber Street South, Waterloo, ON N2J 2B2
1-888-741-7487
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
142,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3N1AB7AP4EL660509
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Dark Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 2503107
- Mileage 142,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Great Condition, Accident Free Nissan Sentra SR with Great Service History! Equipped with a Sunroof, Heated Seats, Back up Camera, Bluetooth, Cruise Control, Power Group, Alloy Wheels.
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Sunroof
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Stability Control
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Seating
Heated Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Bluetooth
Convenience
Telescopic Steering
Remote Entry
Additional Features
Reverse Park Assist
CVT
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Carimex
2014 Mazda CX-5 GS SUNROOF | BSM | BACKUP CAMERA | HEATED SEATS 218,000 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2014 Nissan Sentra 1.8 SR Sunroof | Backup Camera | Heated Seats 142,000 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2018 Honda Civic EX Sunroof | LaneWatch | Honda Sensing | Backup Camera 115,000 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Carimex
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Carimex
170 Weber Street South, Waterloo, ON N2J 2B2
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
1-888-741-XXXX(click to show)
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Carimex
1-888-741-7487
2014 Nissan Sentra