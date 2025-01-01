Menu
Great Condition, Accident Free Nissan Sentra SR with Great Service History! Equipped with a Sunroof, Heated Seats, Back up Camera, Bluetooth, Cruise Control, Power Group, Alloy Wheels.

2014 Nissan Sentra

142,000 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
12292161

Location

Carimex

170 Weber Street South, Waterloo, ON N2J 2B2

Phone: 1-888-741-7487

Used
142,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3N1AB7AP4EL660509

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Dark Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 2503107
  • Mileage 142,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Great Condition, Accident Free Nissan Sentra SR with Great Service History! Equipped with a Sunroof, Heated Seats, Back up Camera, Bluetooth, Cruise Control, Power Group, Alloy Wheels.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Sunroof

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Stability Control

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Seating

Heated Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth

Convenience

Telescopic Steering
Remote Entry

Additional Features

Reverse Park Assist
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

