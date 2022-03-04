2014 Nissan Versa

$CALL + taxes & licensing 1 2 3 , 0 4 3 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8619779

8619779 Stock #: 386417

386417 VIN: 3N1CE2CP9EL386417

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 123,043 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Navigation System Convenience Keyless Entry Seating Heated Seats Exterior Alloy Wheels Safety BACKUP CAMERA Additional Features FWD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.