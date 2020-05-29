2014 Nissan Versa Note

+ taxes & licensing
519-591-1644
35 Northfield Dr W, Waterloo, ON N2L 4E6
519-591-1644
+ taxes & licensing
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
NO ACCIDENT, ONE OWNER,NO HIDDEN FEES, AUTOMATIC, Air condition, ONLY 22,000 KM, CRUISE CONTROL,PW,PL,PM,PS,KEYLESS ENTRY,ABS BREAKS, 4 CYL This car includes a CARPROOF history report, and is guaranteed lien free. NO ADMIN FEES! Buy with Confidence. Financing available. The price $9500 plus HST and LIC fees; in addition, if you have any other questions please don't hesitate to call me at 5195911644. To view carfax please click here
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
35 Northfield Dr W, Waterloo, ON N2L 4E6