$9,500

+ taxes & licensing

Monarch Auto Sales

519-591-1644

2014 Nissan Versa Note

SV

Location

35 Northfield Dr W, Waterloo, ON N2L 4E6

$9,500

+ taxes & licensing

  • 22,000KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 5135228
  • VIN: 3N1CE2CP7EL430964
Exterior Colour
Silver
Interior Colour
Black+Blue
Body Style
Hatchback
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
5-door
Passengers
5

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

NO ACCIDENT, ONE OWNER,NO HIDDEN FEES, AUTOMATIC, Air condition, ONLY 22,000 KM, CRUISE CONTROL,PW,PL,PM,PS,KEYLESS ENTRY,ABS BREAKS, 4 CYL This car includes a CARPROOF history report, and is guaranteed lien free. NO ADMIN FEES! Buy with Confidence. Financing available. The price $9500 plus HST and LIC fees; in addition, if you have any other questions please don't hesitate to call me at 5195911644. To view carfax please click here

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • Bluetooth
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
  • AM/FM CD Player
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
Warranty
  • Warranty Available
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Steel Wheels
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Additional Features
  • Wheel Covers
  • Bluetooth Connection

