2014 Nissan Xterra

134,000 KM

Details Description Features

$23,990

+ tax & licensing
$23,990

+ taxes & licensing

Carimex

1-888-741-7487

2014 Nissan Xterra

2014 Nissan Xterra

S Bluetooth | AC | Cruise Control

2014 Nissan Xterra

S Bluetooth | AC | Cruise Control

Location

Carimex

170 Weber Street South, Waterloo, ON N2J 2B2

1-888-741-7487

$23,990

+ taxes & licensing

134,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9716830
  • Stock #: 2303067
  • VIN: 5N1AN0NWXEN807098

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Mileage 134,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Great Condition Accident Free Nissan Xterra with Amazing Service History! Equipped with Bluetooth, Cruise Control, Power Group, Alloy Wheels.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Stability Control

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth

Exterior

tinted windows

Convenience

Remote Entry

Additional Features

4x4
5 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Carimex

Carimex

170 Weber Street South, Waterloo, ON N2J 2B2

