2014 Nissan Xterra
S Bluetooth | AC | Cruise Control
134,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9716830
- Stock #: 2303067
- VIN: 5N1AN0NWXEN807098
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Mileage 134,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Great Condition Accident Free Nissan Xterra with Amazing Service History! Equipped with Bluetooth, Cruise Control, Power Group, Alloy Wheels.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Stability Control
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Mechanical
Power Steering
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Bluetooth
Exterior
tinted windows
Convenience
Remote Entry
Additional Features
4x4
5 Speed Automatic
