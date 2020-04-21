575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3
AWD . PDK transmission . Sport Chrono package . Leather . 14-way adjustable sport seats . Electric glass sliding sunroof . Bose surround system . Sport steering wheel . Porsche Dynamic Lighting System . Sport exhaust . Speed sensitive headlights . Front and rear park assist Porsche is the holy grail of automobiles, offering the best driver's car on the road. This 2014 Porsche 911 Carrera 4S with PDK Transmission is no exception! Powered by a 3.8 L flat 6, making 400 HP and 325 lb ft of torque, mated to the renowned PDK 7 speed double clutch transmission, this phenomenal vehicle offers a lightning fast 4.1 second 0-60 time. Our 2014 Porsche 911 Carrera 4S is loaded to the nines and leaves nothing to be desired. Porsche has always been synonymous with perfection, and this Carrera 4S is no exception! The handsome exterior is meticulously designed, and pays homage to Porsches of the 60s. The curvy profile, from its low nose to its arched rear end and Sport exhaust, is the stuff of automotive aficionado magazines and wall posters worldwide. This Porsche is equipped with the Porsche Dynamic Lighting System (PDLS) option. In dynamic corners, the main headlights swivel towards the inside of the bend based on steering angle and road speed. More of the road is thus lit up at bends and turns from the moment you start to corner. Headlights are also speed sensitive and responsive to adverse weather conditions to ensure a safe ride no matter how fast you're driving! The Sport Design exterior mirrors allow you to clearly see everything to the side of the vehicle. The interior is no different. From the large Electric Glass Sliding Sunroof, to the Sport steering wheel, to the comfortable leather interior with 14 way adjustable sport seats, the interior embodies luxury. Safety is of the utmost concern. From the Front and Rear Park Assist System, to the front impact, side impact, and overhead impact airbags, every inch of this coupe ensures your safety in every situation. The interior acoustics are exceptional, and all the better for enjoying the Premium Bose surround sound system. This 2014 Porsche Carrera 4S offers just as much function as form - maybe a little more if that's even possible! The speed sensitive Power Steering Plus system has been engineered for sporty, immediate handling. The Sport Chrono Package offers adrenaline at the push of a button, enabling even sportier tuning of the chassis, engine, and transmission. In combination with the PDK transmission, the Sport Chrono Package offers three additional functions - Launch Control, motorsport derived gearshift strategy, and the Sport Plus buttons. In these modes, you'll launch faster, shift more effortlessly, and enjoy a more responsive engine with stiffened damping and more sensitive steering. Porsche most certainly means power! If you're looking to ride in the lap of luxury, don't hesitate to contact us at Bustard Chrysler. Vehicle test drive available by appointment only. Give us a ring at (519) 884-5888 to book your test drive appointment today.
