2014 RAM 1500

302,000 KM

Details

$13,000

+ tax & licensing
$13,000

+ taxes & licensing

Kraemer Automotive

519-888-9232

2014 RAM 1500

2014 RAM 1500

SLT

2014 RAM 1500

SLT

Location

Kraemer Automotive

66 Schaefer St., Waterloo, ON N2L 4C5

519-888-9232

Sold As Is

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$13,000

+ taxes & licensing

302,000KM
Used
As Is Condition
  Listing ID: 10055757
  Stock #: 5756
  VIN: 1c6rr7gt5es167768

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 5756
  • Mileage 302,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Runs and drives well, transmission replaced with about 85,000kms on it. Selling as is $13,000+HST+LIC

In order to sell a vehicle at the lowest price possible we will sell it as is. 

This statement is required for all vehicles being sold as is as required by OMVIC.

"This vehicle is being sold "as -is", unfit, not e- tested and is not represented as 

being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed

 level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and 

may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register 

the vehicle to be driven in its current condition." 

Vehicle Features

Safety

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Kraemer Automotive

Kraemer Automotive

66 Schaefer St., Waterloo, ON N2L 4C5

