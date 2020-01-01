Menu
Account
Sign In

2014 RAM 1500

Laramie

Watch This Vehicle

2014 RAM 1500

Laramie

Location

Mat's Auto Sales

413 Albert St., Waterloo, ON N2L 3V2

519-745-5273

Contact Seller

$27,990

+ taxes & licensing

  • 114,500KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4445664
  • VIN: 1C6RR7JM9ES324512
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Beige
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Diesel
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
6

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

  •            
NAV, HEATED & COOLED LTHR, B/U CAM
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • Climate Control
  • Cooled Front Seat(s)
  • Fog Lamps
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
  • Heated Steering Wheel
  • Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • Navigation System
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Power Passenger Seat
  • Premium Sound System
  • Privacy Glass
  • Running Boards/Side Steps
  • Satellite Radio
  • Seat Memory
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Woodgrain Interior Trim

 

certified carfax clean

 

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Passenger Seat
  • Power Seats
Exterior
  • Tinted Glass
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Trailer Hitch
  • Chrome Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Climate Control
  • Heated Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Universal Garage Door Opener
  • Mirror Memory
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • Premium Sound System
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Bluetooth
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • GPS Navigation
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
  • AM/FM CD Player
Seating
  • Folding Rear Seat
  • Heated Seats
  • Leather Seats
  • Seat Memory
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
  • Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
  • Cooled Front Seat(s)
Warranty
  • Warranty Available
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
  • Woodgrain Interior Trim
Windows
  • Privacy Glass
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Adjustable Pedals
  • Wheel Locks
  • Turbocharged
  • Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • Power Folding Mirrors
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Conventional Spare Tire
  • Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Mat's Auto Sales

2015 Dodge Grand Car...
 141,300 KM
$9,900 + tax & lic
2013 Volkswagen Pass...
 158,700 KM
$7,990 + tax & lic
2013 Volkswagen Pass...
 172,300 KM
$6,990 + tax & lic
Mat's Auto Sales

Mat's Auto Sales

413 Albert St., Waterloo, ON N2L 3V2

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

519-745-XXXX

(click to show)

519-745-5273

Send A Message