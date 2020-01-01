2014 RAM 1500

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

NAV, HEATED & COOLED LTHR, B/U CAM Back-Up Camera

Bluetooth Connection

Climate Control

Cooled Front Seat(s)

Fog Lamps

Heated Front Seat(s)

Heated Steering Wheel

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors

Navigation System

Power Driver Seat

Power Passenger Seat

Premium Sound System

Privacy Glass

Running Boards/Side Steps

Satellite Radio

Seat Memory

Tire Pressure Monitor

Woodgrain Interior Trim certified carfax clean

Safety Anti-Lock Brakes

Driver Air Bag

Fog Lights

Passenger Air Bag

Security System

Side Air Bag

Traction Control

Heated Mirrors

4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Brake Assist

Stability Control

Child Safety Locks

Rear Head Air Bag

Front Head Air Bag Power Options Power Mirrors

Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Door Locks

Power Passenger Seat

Power Seats Exterior Tinted Glass

Alloy Wheels

Daytime Running Lights

Trailer Hitch

Chrome Wheels

Tire Pressure Monitor Comfort Air Conditioning

Tilt Steering Wheel

Climate Control

Heated Steering Wheel Convenience Cruise Control

Keyless Entry

Automatic Headlights

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Driver Vanity Mirror

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror

Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Universal Garage Door Opener

Mirror Memory Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio

Premium Sound System

Trip Computer

MP3 Player

Bluetooth

Satellite Radio

Steering Wheel Audio Controls

GPS Navigation

Auxiliary Audio Input

AM/FM CD Player Seating Folding Rear Seat

Heated Seats

Leather Seats

Seat Memory

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Power Driver Seat

Rear Bench Seat

Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Passenger Adjustable Lumbar

Heated Front Seat(s)

Cooled Front Seat(s) Warranty Warranty Available Trim Leather Steering Wheel

Woodgrain Interior Trim Windows Privacy Glass Powertrain Engine Immobilizer

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features Back-Up Camera

Adjustable Pedals

Wheel Locks

Turbocharged

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors

Power Folding Mirrors

Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Conventional Spare Tire

Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.