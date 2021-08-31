Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 RAM 1500

107,263 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

519-884-5888

Contact Seller
2014 RAM 1500

2014 RAM 1500

Sport | Nav | Remote Start

Watch This Vehicle

2014 RAM 1500

Sport | Nav | Remote Start

Location

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3

519-884-5888

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

107,263KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7974251
  • Stock #: A5498A
  • VIN: 1C6RR7MT6ES257788

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A5498A
  • Mileage 107,263 KM

Vehicle Description

Navigation, Bluetooth, Heated front seats & steering wheel, Remote start, Parking Sensors, ParkView rear backup camera, Class IV hitch receiver, Trailer brake control, Running boards, and more!

Vehicle Features

Heated Seats
Running Boards
remote start
Navigation System
Heated Steering Wheel
Bluetooth
Tow Hitch Receiver
Rear View Camera
Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

2021 Jeep Gladiator ...
 2,465 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2014 RAM 1500 Sport ...
 107,263 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2019 RAM 1500 Classi...
 19,368 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3

Call Dealer

519-884-XXXX

(click to show)

519-884-5888

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory