Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 RAM 1500

85,362 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

519-884-5888

Contact Seller
2014 RAM 1500

2014 RAM 1500

LARAMIE | LEATHER | NAV

Watch This Vehicle

2014 RAM 1500

LARAMIE | LEATHER | NAV

Location

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3

519-884-5888

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

85,362KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8084500
  • Stock #: Z9049A
  • VIN: 1C6RR7NM4ES354365

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # Z9049A
  • Mileage 85,362 KM

Vehicle Description

Navigation, Bluetooth, 9 Alpine speakers, Leather interior, Heated and ventilated front seats, Heated second row seats, Heated steering wheel, Power 10-way driver & 6-way passenger seats, Running boards, Trailer brake control, Trailer tow mirrors, Class IV hitch receiver, ParkSense front & rear park assist, ParkView rear backup camera, and more!

Vehicle Features

Heated Seats
Leather Interior
VENTILATED SEATS
Power Adjustable Seat
Running Boards
Bluetooth
Navigation System
Heated Steering Wheel
Rear View Camera
Tow Hitch Receiver
Premium Audio
Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

2017 Ford Escape SE ...
 85,835 KM
$19,965 + tax & lic
2014 GMC Sierra 1500...
 159,843 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2013 Fiat 500 LOUNGE...
 101,715 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3

Call Dealer

519-884-XXXX

(click to show)

519-884-5888

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory