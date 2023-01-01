$14,500+ tax & licensing
$14,500
+ taxes & licensing
Mat's Auto Sales
519-745-5273
2014 Toyota Corolla
2014 Toyota Corolla
LE Back-Up Camera Heated Front Seat(s)
Location
Mat's Auto Sales
413 Albert St., Waterloo, ON N2L 3V2
519-745-5273
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$14,500
+ taxes & licensing
109,600KM
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 10445475
- VIN: 2T1BURHE2EC108943
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 109,600 KM
Vehicle Description
- Back-Up Camera
- Bluetooth Connection
- Heated Front Seat(s)
- Certifed
- Carfax clean
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Additional Features
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Mat's Auto Sales
413 Albert St., Waterloo, ON N2L 3V2