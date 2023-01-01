Menu
2014 Toyota Corolla

109,600 KM

$14,500

+ tax & licensing
$14,500

+ taxes & licensing

Mat's Auto Sales

519-745-5273

2014 Toyota Corolla

2014 Toyota Corolla

LE Back-Up Camera Heated Front Seat(s)

2014 Toyota Corolla

LE Back-Up Camera Heated Front Seat(s)

Location

Mat's Auto Sales

413 Albert St., Waterloo, ON N2L 3V2

519-745-5273

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$14,500

+ taxes & licensing

109,600KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 10445475
  • VIN: 2T1BURHE2EC108943

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 109,600 KM

Vehicle Description

  • Back-Up Camera
  •  Bluetooth Connection
  •  Heated Front Seat(s)
  • Certifed
  • Carfax clean

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
Mat's Auto Sales

Mat's Auto Sales

413 Albert St., Waterloo, ON N2L 3V2

