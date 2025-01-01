Menu
Looking for a reliable and fuel-efficient sedan? Check out this gently used 2014 Toyota Corolla L, available now at Drivetime Motor Sales. This Corolla is a practical choice for daily commutes and weekend getaways. With its classic blue exterior and comfortable grey interior, this car offers a pleasant driving experience. This Corolla has 162,000km on the odometer.

Under the hood, youll find a responsive 1.8L 4-cylinder engine paired with a smooth automatic transmission, making every drive enjoyable. This Corolla is a front-wheel-drive sedan. With its reputation for durability and dependability, the Corolla is known for its longevity. Its four-door design and ample trunk space make it a versatile choice for individuals and families alike.

Here are some of the standout features youll appreciate:

Toyota Reliability: Enjoy peace of mind knowing youre driving a car known for its dependable performance.
Fuel Efficiency: Save money at the pump with its economical engine.
Automatic Transmission: Experience effortless driving with a smooth and easy-to-use automatic transmission.
Spacious Interior: Comfortably seat passengers and store belongings.
Classic Design: Drive in style with the Corollas timeless exterior and comfortable interior.

2014 Toyota Corolla

162,000 KM

$12,495

+ tax & licensing
2014 Toyota Corolla

L

12562634

2014 Toyota Corolla

L

Location

Drivetime Motor Sales

89 Bridgeport Rd E, Waterloo, ON N2J 2K2

226-647-0163

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$12,495

+ taxes & licensing

Used
162,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2T1BURHE5EC219339

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 162,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input

Warranty Available

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Drivetime Motor Sales

Drivetime Motor Sales

89 Bridgeport Rd E, Waterloo, ON N2J 2K2

