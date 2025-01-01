$12,495+ tax & licensing
2014 Toyota Corolla
L
2014 Toyota Corolla
L
Location
Drivetime Motor Sales
89 Bridgeport Rd E, Waterloo, ON N2J 2K2
226-647-0163
Certified
$12,495
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 162,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a reliable and fuel-efficient sedan? Check out this gently used 2014 Toyota Corolla L, available now at Drivetime Motor Sales. This Corolla is a practical choice for daily commutes and weekend getaways. With its classic blue exterior and comfortable grey interior, this car offers a pleasant driving experience. This Corolla has 162,000km on the odometer.
Under the hood, you'll find a responsive 1.8L 4-cylinder engine paired with a smooth automatic transmission, making every drive enjoyable. This Corolla is a front-wheel-drive sedan. With its reputation for durability and dependability, the Corolla is known for its longevity. Its four-door design and ample trunk space make it a versatile choice for individuals and families alike.
Here are some of the standout features you'll appreciate:
- Toyota Reliability: Enjoy peace of mind knowing you're driving a car known for its dependable performance.
- Fuel Efficiency: Save money at the pump with its economical engine.
- Automatic Transmission: Experience effortless driving with a smooth and easy-to-use automatic transmission.
- Spacious Interior: Comfortably seat passengers and store belongings.
- Classic Design: Drive in style with the Corolla's timeless exterior and comfortable interior.
Powered by AutoIntelligence™ Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Media / Nav / Comm
Warranty
Exterior
Seating
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Drivetime Motor Sales
Email Drivetime Motor Sales
Drivetime Motor Sales
Call Dealer
226-647-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
226-647-0163