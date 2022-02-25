Menu
2014 Toyota Corolla

90,000 KM

$16,270

+ tax & licensing
LE

LE

Location

170 Weber Street South, Waterloo, ON N2J 2B2

90,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8357967
  • Stock #: 2203085
  • VIN: 2T1BURHE8EC074796

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 90,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Carimex

170 Weber Street South, Waterloo, ON N2J 2B2

